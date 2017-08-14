Thousands of people turned out for Carnival Fifty Six at Camperdown Park at the weekend to enjoy acts including Mark Ronson, Rudimental and The Charlatans.

The event was the first of its kind to take place in the city since Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2006.

It’s yet to be confirmed if the festival will return in 2018 but the reaction of those in attendance at the weekend suggests there is an appetite for more.

But does this reflect your thoughts? Did it live up to your expectations?

Take part in our poll and tell us what you think.