POLL: The Pusscat Dolls appearing at Slessor Gardens – is it a good act to attract?

Chart-topping American girl group The Pussycat Dolls are coming to the city this summer, for a performance at Slessor Gardens as part of their UK comeback tour.

The pop group – featuring singers Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar – will take to the stage at the Waterfront on July 26.

This will be the first time the band, who returned to music earlier this month with their new single ‘React,’ will have performed in the city.

What do you think about the girl group coming to Dundee?

Please vote in our poll below.