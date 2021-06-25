As Scotland looks to a potential end to restrictions after summer, many are thinking about when they might be back in the office or whether homeworking will remain.

After the pandemic hit in March, many found themselves setting up office at their kitchen tables.

Since then many have adapted well and enjoy the benefits home working can bring, whilst others are excited to get back to the office.

In her coronavirus update in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon signalled that even after restrictions lift, homeworking could become a more permanent feature of life.

Homeworking after lockdown

She told MSPs in Holyrood: “We will not advise an immediate return to full office working on August 9.

“Instead we will continue to work with business to agree an appropriate phasing of this, beginning when we enter Level 0, we hope on July 19.

“However, I think many would agree that, as a general principle, home-working should be more possible post Covid than it was before.

“So, while recognising that a return to the workplace will be right for many, we will encourage continued support for home working where it is possible and appropriate.

“This won’t just assist with control of the virus, it will also help promote wellbeing more generally.”

Despite this, many have pointed to the potential impact on local businesses, which might lose out on the usual custom from workers.

Impact on local business

But one Dundee city centre café owner said such a move could even be beneficial.

Barrie Thomson of Pacamara Food & Drink on Perth Road said: “I don’t think it would be hugely detrimental.

“It may even be beneficial.

“We benefited quite well during the lockdown period because of our location. Where we are on Perth Road, as well as being in the middle of a residential area, it’s also a shopping centre.

“I always felt that when non-essential shops were closed, most people who are working at home like to get out and stretch their legs once a day.”

Do you think home working should become a more permanent feature of our life post-lockdown? Have your say in our poll.

At a UK level, Downing Street recently confirmed a leaked report which suggested the government was considering legislation to make homeworking a default for workers able to do so.

It would mean employees would have the right to request home working, in the same way they can ask for part-time hours.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said a taskforce had been established to examine how things could work post-pandemic.

“What we’re consulting on is making flexible working a default option unless there are good reasons not to,” the spokesperson said.