Poll: Should the sale of fireworks be banned to the public following night of chaos in Kirkton?

It’s a topic that rears its head every year, as Bonfire Night approaches.

In particular, pet owners will start to get anxious as fireworks begin to fill our skies on and around November 5, with cats and dogs notoriously scared of the loud noises.

An often-heard complaint is that the setting off of fireworks appears to get earlier each year – and also drags on for days longer than Guy Fawkes Night.

In 2019, more than 300,000 people signed a petition calling for the sale to be banned. The signatures only stopped due to a general election being called and the petition suspended.

While many feel the tradition of bonfires and fireworks are part of British culture, some argue that the sale to the general public causes anti-social, dangerous behaviour, especially when under-18s manage to get their hands on them.

On Saturday, a reported 100-strong crowd gathered and began firing rockets at vehicles, as well as police officers.

© Supplied

Young children were left in tears as they watched the gang launch fireworks during a night of Halloween chaos.

The mob gathered just after 7pm on Saturday night in Beauly Square in Kirkton causing misery and distress to residents in nearby streets for over two hours.

With that most recent event, as well as the ongoing debate, the Tele wants to know your thoughts.

Should fireworks be banned for sale to the general public, and only sold to people who have organised events approved by their council?

Let us know by voting in our poll below.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.