Monday, December 30th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Sport / Dundee United

POLL: Should the Jim McLean statue be outside Dundee United’s ground or in the city centre?

by Steven Rae
December 30, 2019, 11:24 am
© SNSJim McLean is lifted up by his players after securing the Premier League in 1983.
Jim McLean is lifted up by his players after securing the Premier League in 1983.
Send us a story

He was the mercurial mastermind who led Dundee United to their only Premier Division title and memorable runs in European competition.

Now, with the news the funding target has been reached for a permanent statue in honour of Jim McLean has been reached, there has been some discussion about where it should be placed.

While for many, the natural, and indeed only home for the sculpture is either outside or wtihin the hallowed gates of Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United, where McLean has a stand named in his honour.

© DC Thomson
Jim McLean managed the most successful United side in history, winning the 1982-83 league title and going on to reach the Uefa Cup final in 1987.

However, Tele columnist John Brown has suggested that the statue be situated in the city centre, perhaps in City Square, for all visitors to Dundee to see.

At other Scottish football grounds, statues to club icons tend to be positioned outside the grounds themselves.

At Ibrox, a tribute to John Greig is situated outside the Bill Struth Main Stand at Ibrox.

© Google
A statue of John Greig, outside the Bill Struth Main Stand on Edminston Drive, outside Ibrox.

In 2012, former Aberdeen and Scotland manager had a statue placed outside Manchester United’s ground, Old Trafford, the club where he found his most success.

Statues of United’s “Holy Trinity” of George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton were unveiled in 2008 by Ferguson.

Indeed, Ferguson, while a huge rival of McLean’s when their teams locked horns at either Tannadice or Pittodrie in the 1980s, were close friends off the field.

Mr Ferguson was one of the many in the footballing fraternity to give their backing to the statue of Jim McLean being commissioned, recording a short video message endorsing the campaign.

McLean famously oversaw a 2-1 at the Camp Nou to beat Barcelona and progress to the semi-final of the Uefa Cup in 1987 (see video below).

However, sadly for United, they would go on to lose in the final against IFK Gothenburg, having defeated Mönchengladbach in the semi-finals.

The Dundee United board made McLean a director in 1984; four years later he became chairman and managing director, while still remaining the manager.

He retained those joint responsibilities until stepping down as manager in July 1993, after a reign of almost 22 years. He remained as chairman after resigning as manager, stepping down from this role in October 2000.

He went on to be honoured in 2011 by having the Jim McLean Fair Play Stand named after him.

Jim McLean had a stand at Tannadice named after him in 2011.

But what do you think? Should the Jim McLean statue be positioned in or outside Tannadice, or in the city centre, for all visitors to the city to see?

© DC Thomson
The design of the statue of United’s most successful manager, Jim McLean.

Please vote in our poll below.

Breaking