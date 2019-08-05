POLL: Should The Globe pub be renamed by its owners? Tell us your thoughts

The Tele wants to hear from you on the future of the Globe Bar after a pub giant revealed plans to rebrand the legendary watering hole as an Irish pub.
Belhaven Pubs – part of the Greene King group – is considering rebranding the venue as “Molly Malone’s” after pulling a similar move with The Blue Stane in St Andrews
The chain says “no firm decision” has yet been made, but in Saturday’s Weekend Tele we revealed it had commissioned designs for faux-Irish signage and a new hanging sign depicting an Irish pub wench.
Belhaven says the potential rebrand is part of a six-figure revamp of the pub and it is thought the Celtic rebrand may be a move to attract new customers – but what do you think?
Fill out the poll below on whether you think The Globe should stay as The Globe.