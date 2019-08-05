POLL: Should The Globe pub be renamed by its owners? Tell us your thoughts

The Tele wants to hear from you on the future of the Globe Bar after a pub giant revealed plans to rebrand the legendary watering hole as an Irish pub.

Belhaven Pubs – part of the Greene King group – is considering rebranding the venue as “Molly Malone’s” after pulling a similar move with The Blue Stane in St Andrews

© DC Thomson

The chain says “no firm decision” has yet been made, but in Saturday’s Weekend Tele we revealed it had commissioned designs for faux-Irish signage and a new hanging sign depicting an Irish pub wench.

Belhaven says the potential rebrand is part of a six-figure revamp of the pub and it is thought the Celtic rebrand may be a move to attract new customers – but what do you think?

Fill out the poll below on whether you think The Globe should stay as The Globe.