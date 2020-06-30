Poll: Should Scotland’s border with England be closed to reduce the spread of Covid-19?

Thousands of people have signed a petition to close Scotland’s border with England, to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

More than 6,400 people have signed the petition on change.org, calling for all non-essential travel to be halted between the two nations.

On Monday, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon announced that there had been no Covid-related deaths in Scotland for the fourth consecutive day. There were only five new cases of virus recorded north of the border as well.

Meanwhile, in England, 19 people died yesterday from coronavirus, with 99 new cases confirmed.

A local lockdown has been imposed on Leicester by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, after a spike of cases in the city – just four days before pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers will open in England, when social distancing rules will be eased.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should remain 2m apart where possible but a “one metre plus” rule would be introduced in these premises.

Speaking yesterday, Ms Sturgeon said: “If we did see an ongoing divergence between infection rates and levels in Scotland and other parts of the UK, from a public health perspective we would require to give consideration about how we mitigate that and guard against infection rates rising in Scotland as a result.

“This is not political and certainly not constitutional – this is something that other parts of the world are already doing or considering.

“I hope that need won’t arise because I very much hope we will see infection levels fall in Scotland and fall in the rest of the UK.”

The first minister confirmed earlier this month that pubs and restaurants would be able to open their indoor spaces on a “limited basis” from July 15.

The change.org petition says: “The border should be closed to all but essential traffic, i.e. commerce.

“This is at this time imperative to save thousands and thousands of lives.”

With no hard border between Scotland and England, any restrictions would need to involve checkpoints at the border if essential traffic was still to be allowed to pass.

A total of 6,474 people had signed the petition as of 10.30am this morning.

