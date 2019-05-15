POLL: Should parents be allowed to smack their children?

The use of smacking to discipline children attracts a lot of attention – and opinion often seems to be split on the matter.

Some say “it did them no harm”, while others say it is justifying assault on the most vulnerable members of our society.

But should parents be allowed to smack their kids? (See below for more).

A Bill to remove the defence of ‘justifiable assault’ in Scots law, which allows parents to use physical punishment on children, is being considered by the Scottish Parliament, with similar legislation going through the Welsh Assembly.

The motion in Scotland was raised by Green MSP for the Highlands and Islands region, John Finnie.

The former policeman is trying to have the legislation become law, despite admitting he smacked his own children.

However, critics of the smacking ban have claimed Police Scotland will have to investigate more than 2,300 allegations of assault against parents if the law is changed.

Campaigners said research from Wales shows that if the defence of reasonable chastisement is removed there could be an estimated 1,370 smacking allegations recorded in the first five years.

The Be Reasonable group said the study, carried out by the Police Liaison Unit for the Welsh Government, suggests there could be 2,370 investigations into smacking claims against Scottish parents, accounting for Scotland’s higher population.

