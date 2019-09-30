POLL: Should Lawrence Shankland be called up for the next Scotland squads?

Dundee United’s hotshot hitman Lawrence Shankland continued his incredible goal-scoring form on Saturday with a hat-trick against Morton.

The treble brings Shankland’s tally for the season to 15 goals in just 12 games.

Celtic scout Tosh McKinlay and Rangers’ talent spotter Billy McLaren were at Tannadice for Saturday’s game, sparking more debate about the striker’s future as prospective moves to either one of the Glasgow giants, or a club down south, become a talking point.

United had gone into this match hoping for a more convincing performance than last weekend which saw a late Shankland double secure victory over a stubborn Arbroath side.

And they put on exactly that, with the 24-year-old in fine form once more, securing his second hat-trick of season to keep United top of the table.

Ally McCoist, Rangers’ all-time goal-scoring record holder, has called for Shankland to be called up by Scotland manager Steve Clarke for the upcoming double-header in the national side’s Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Scotland travel to face Russia on October 10, then have match at Hampden against San Marino, who they beat 2-0 earlier this year (see video below).

McCoist reckons Shankland has as much of a claim to a Scotland cap as any other striker in the country at this moment in time.

McCoist himself found the net 19 times in 61 appearances for Scotland, making him joint-fifth for the national side in terms of goals scored.

He previously said, in an interview with Ladbrokes’ Social Club: “You’d have to say, [striker] is not a position that the national team is well-endowed with.

“We can’t buy a goal. Shankland has had a fantastic 24 months, why not get him into the squad and have a look at him? Why not?

“We’re not going to qualify for the major tournament through the group campaign.

“If you’ve got an opportunity to blood one or two youngsters, maybe Stevie will do it.”

Shankland made an impact for the Scotland Under-21 side on his debut back in March 2015, scoring a late double in a 2-1 friendly win in Hungary (see video above).

The striker, then on the books of Aberdeen, struck twice in the final five minutes to turn the match in the Scots’ favour.

What do you think? Have his exploits in the Championship this season so far earned Shankland the right to a place in the next Scotland squad?

