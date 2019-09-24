POLL: Should Boris Johnson resign following Supreme Court decision?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suffered a crucial loss in the Supreme Court today, as justices have decided his decision to prorogue parliament was unlawful.

Lady Hale read out the court’s decision this morning, in which she declared Mr Johnson’s move was unlawful, and as such Parliament was never prorogued.

Opposition MPs reacted outside the Supreme Court today, declaring a victory for the government, which is now free to conduct business as usual.

It comes as odds for Mr Johnson being the shortest-serving prime minister in history were cut.

Mr Johnson previously said he would not resign if his suspension of Parliament was ruled unlawful.

Asked by reporters whether the ruling would make his position untenable, he said “no”.

Although he has no view of quitting, MPs are insisting he quit.

Speaking outside of the court, Ian Blackford, SNP MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber said: Mr Johnson “must resign immediately”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to consider his position and become the shortest serving prime minister there’s ever been.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, should resign. pic.twitter.com/HjIXE95UnO — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 24, 2019

“So obey the law, take no deal off the table and have an election to elect a government that respects democracy that respects the rule of law and brings power back to the people.”

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said Mr Johnson “must resign to make way for an emergency government”.

The Prime Minister must resign to make way for an emergency Government that can stop a No Deal Brexit. The @LibDems will keep fighting for People’s Vote and to stop Brexit altogether. https://t.co/0YTRHpgFpA — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) September 24, 2019

Chris Law, MP for Dundee West, said: “This was a unanimous decision, and it is vital that Parliamentarians can now return to Westminster as quickly as possible to do the job that our constituents elected us to do.

“It is clear that Boris Johnson must now resign. Through his attempts to silence Parliament, he has demonstrated outright contempt for democracy, and cannot be trusted to lawfully run the country or legally secure a Brexit deal.

“Westminster now must listen to the people, end this Brexit debacle, and give Scotland the right to choose its own future. It is imperative that democracy be restored.”

