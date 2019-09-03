POLL: Should a general election be held before the Brexit date of October 31?

Following the announcement Boris Johnson plans to shut down Parliament, there have been fresh calls for a general election.

Speculation has been growing that the Prime Minister could call one if he loses a vote that would force the government to extend the Brexit deadline.

Former Conservative leader William Hague and current leader of the opposition, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, are among those calling for a general election to be held.

The calls come as the pound slumped to a three-year low against the US dollar.

The resignation of Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson (see video below) has also been a blow to the party, which had seen a resurgence of popularity north of the border since the Scottish independence referendum in 2014.

Under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, two thirds of MPs must back a snap election.

An early poll could also be held if there was a vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson.

The next election does not have to happen until 2022 – five years after the last one.

© Getty

While calling an early election carries risk, Mr Johnson would aim to win more Conservative seats – making it easier to pass new laws and deliver Brexit.

The prime minister wants to suspend Parliament for five weeks ahead of a Queen’s Speech on October 14.

However, a cross-party group of parliamentarians wants a ruling at the Court of Session that Boris Johnson is acting illegally.

© Supplied

The Lord Advocate – Scotland’s top law officer – has asked to take part in the hearing today.

James Wolffe QC has lodged applications asking to make representations at both the Court of Session hearing and in a case at the High Court in London on Thursday.

If successful, he is expected to argue that the suspension of Parliament prevents scrutiny and represents an abuse of executive power.

