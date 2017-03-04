Demand for taxis in Dundee has soared over the past two years, a survey has revealed.

The study by Leeds-based company ch2m revealed that since the previous survey in 2015, passenger demand in the City of Discovery has rocketed by 29%.

Issues highlighted by some of those consulted included concerns about high fares, bad service and rude taxi drivers.

The survey was carried out on behalf of Dundee City Council which is now considering a series of options on the way forward.

The study took place in Dundee over 195 hours during October and November last year, when 19,456 passengers hired taxis from eight selected stances across the city.

Following the study, ch2m has now presented three options to the council: maintain the current limit of 575 taxi licences, issue any number of additional plates as it sees fit or reduce the number of licences to 555.

As recently as 2011, there were 611 taxi licences issued in Dundee, which dropped to 605 in 2015.

Willie Lees, taxi rep for the GMB, said he welcomed parts of the survey, adding: “I don’t believe there’s a need for any more taxis in the city.

“There are enough. What we are fighting for is uniformity of taxis throughout the city.

“We would like to see more wheelchair-accessible taxis, something that is also called for in the survey.”

The survey also revealed that 40% of people felt there weren’t enough taxi stances, with folk calling for improved ranks at Odeon in Douglas, Lochee, the Seagate and at the Discovery.

A total of 13.1% of respondents had given up either waiting for a taxi at a stance or flagging one down in the last three months.

The Tele spoke to residents who gave their view on the taxi situation.

Ross Lindsay, 22, a student from Marketgait, said: “I’ve never had a problem with the taxis in Dundee. If you’re nice enough to the drivers, then they’re nice enough back.

“I’m a student so any price is too much but compared to Glasgow and London the prices are pretty good.”

Derek Wickens, 69, a former taxi driver from Craigiebank, said: “I can talk from both sides of the story but as a customer I’ve never had any bother.

“It doesn’t matter how many cars you have, there are always going to be people waiting and there are always going to be complaints.

“As far as I’m aware, the drivers are polite. I can say that sometimes it’s the public who are rude and if you’ve had a long day then perhaps you’d be rude back.

“The costs have gone up since I was driving but that’s the same with everything.”

Tracy Duncan, 32, a full-time mother from Dryburgh, said: “They’re normally really good. They always help me with my prams and they’re usually quite chatty.

“They’re always quick in coming as well. They can be quite expensive so I tend not to use them that often for that reason.”