Poll reveal majority of Tele readers back school bullying becoming a criminal offence

An overwhelming majority of Tele readers believe that bullying in schools should be made a criminal offence according to an online poll.

Following the shocking video that came out last week which appeared to show a young pupil being dragged along the floor by another girl in a corridor, a poll was posted on the Tele’s website asking readers what they thought the best punishment should be for school bullies.

And with the all the votes counted, it can be revealed that more than 90% of those who voted backed the idea that bullying in schools should be made a criminal offence (UPDATE ON FRI).

This was in contrast to just 6% (or 24 votes) who were against the idea and believed the current laws in place to deal with offences such as assault are enough (UPDATE ALSO).

Police have confirmed a 12-year-old has since been charged in relation to an alleged assault in an Angus high school. She has been reported to Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.

The poll results come on the back of a petition that had been set up by Emma Sturrock which also called for bullying in schools to be made a criminal offence.

At the time of publication (?), more than 8,000 people had lent their support to the idea and signed the petition backing a tougher stance on the issue. (needs updated)

Writing on the petition page, Emma argued that the current punishments handed out to bullies was “not enough to do justice for the victim” and urged Angus Council to intervene to ensure they are expelled from the school.

Christopher Jones was one of those who showed his support and he highlighted the long-term impact bullying can have on those who are on the receiving end of it.

He said: “Being bullied is a terrible experience for children. It destroys young lives.”

Dereck Laird was another who supported the petition, adding: “Bullying most definitely should be a criminal offence.

“If you’re big enough to bully you’re big enough to face the consequences of your actions.”

Angus Council previously said the pupils and parents involved had been spoken with and appropriate action has been taken.