POLL RESULTS: More folk want Scottish independence since Brexit referendum

More people than ever would vote in favour of Scottish independence in the event of a second referendum, according to the Tele’s latest poll.

Support for independence has risen since the Brexit referendum by about 3% from 72.4% to 75.7%, according to our online survey of more than 8,000 people.

Our poll also found that one in 10 Yes voters would now switch sides – as would one in five of those who voted No.

Scottish ministers this week tabled the legal framework for holding a second referendum.

The Referendums (Scotland) Bill covers all of the technical aspects of holding the referendum, which are not currently enshrined in Scottish law.

In tabling the Bill, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Now, more than ever, it is essential that we keep Scotland’s options open so people have the opportunity to choose a better future.”

The results of our poll reveal a picture of growing support for independence in Dundee, once described as Scotland’s “Yes City”.

Excluding the 83 people who said they were unsure of how they would vote in a second referendum, 75.7% would say Yes to Scottish independence.

More than 5,400 people (68.1% of those polled) said they voted Yes in 2014 and would do so again, while 1,568 (19.7%) would still vote to stay in the UK.

Yes voter Elizabeth McCann, from Dryburgh, said: “Scotland is its own country – it does not need England to rule us.”

Ian Dickson, from Forfar, said Westminster was in “total meltdown” – and Brian Fullerton, from the West End, said independence would “best serve Scotland’s long-term interests”.

No voters who left comments on our poll believe the result of 2014’s referendum is final.

Wayne Strachan, from Fintry, said: “Nicola and the SNP need to stop and accept the decision we made in 2014.”

Another commenter wrote: “There is not enough information about currency, the NHS or education – everything is ‘what if’.”

However, our readers’ poll also picked up on people who have changed their mind since 2014.

About 10% of Yes voters said they would now vote No – but 20% of No voters would now support independence.

The main driver behind the change in opinion is, perhaps unsurprisingly, Brexit.

A key tenet of pro-Union campaign Better Together was that a No vote was the only way to guarantee EU membership – now set to be revoked by October 31.

Gemma McIntosh said: “I believed we were stronger together but the aftermath of it, combined with the farce of Brexit, means I believe the only way to get our country back on track is to become independent.”

Samantha Burton, from Broughty Ferry, said: “I would now vote to leave the UK because I am sick of Tory prime ministers that think they can decide for Scotland.”

MPs in the running for the Tory leadership, including Sajid Javid, Rory Stewart and James Cleverly, have said they would rule out a second referendum if they became prime minister.

Ms Sturgeon said any attempt by Westminster to block a referendum would be “a democratic outrage”.

But for the 4% of all those polled who would now vote No, having voted Yes in 2014, a second referendum would come too soon.

Brexiteer Allan Millar, of Stobswell, is among those who would now vote No.

He said: “Independence means looking after ourselves – not getting your laws or money from Brussels.”

And Michael Carlin said: “I would vote for independence for Scotland again if we don’t get pulled back into the EU.”