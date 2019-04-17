POLL RESULTS: Madness overwhelmingly defeats DunDee 80s in battle of the bands

A majority of Tele readers would rather see ska legends Madness than the array of ’80s pop stars lined up for Dundee on the same night, according to our online poll.

DunDee 80s was announced by LHG Live earlier this month, featuring performances by ABC, Hue & Cry, Midge Ure, Go West and China Crisis.

That was three months after after LCC Live announced Madness at Live at the Links in Montrose on the same night, August 24.

We launched an online poll asking which gig you would prefer to see, with 69% of readers opted for Madness over DunDee 80s.

Several of you made comparisons between DunDee 80s and the retro-themed Rewind Festival, taking place at Scone Palace from July 19 to 21.

Peter Mearns said the show was like a “mini Rewind”.

And Lynn Gordon, who pipped for Madness, wrote: “Just a pity (it’s the) same weekend but I’ve got Rewind.”

Heather Munro, from St Andrews, said: “Already got my Madness tickets – and Rewind ones.”

Angie Duncan, from Douglas, said: “Love them both.”

Gail Anderson said: “Have seen all the artists in DunDee 80s at Rewind but I’m a huge Madness fan so no contest for me.”

However, the convenience of Slessor Gardens was a vote-winner for some of those polled.

One said: “80s all day long – and it’s on my doorstep.”

But, some of you also said you would have liked to have seen both and lamented the decision to put a show on the same day.

Alison Smith said: “Would like to see both – bad planning by those in charge.”

Another reader said: “Would have loved to have gone to the 80s one but have already bought ticket for Madness. Poor planning in my opinion.”

Liz Doogan-Hobbs, chief executive of LHG Live, said: “It’s unfortunate that DunDee 80s clashes with Madness – no one would ever deliberately plan it this way.

“We know that this is costing us audience as some people will already be going to see Madness but this was the date that offered us our strongest line-up and we always plan to do an event on the August bank holiday weekend.

“It’s a shame these things happen but DunDee 80s is still going to be a great show.”