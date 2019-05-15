POLL RESULTS: Dundee fans want Gordon Strachan to take over as manager

Dundee fans have had their say – and Gordon Strachan is the man they want to take the reins at Dens Park.

In a poll conducted by the Tele, we gave fans a whole host of options for the job, including Strachan, Ian McCall, Jim Goodwin, David Hopkin and John Hughes.

Jim McIntyre was sacked by Dens supremos Tim Keyes and John Nelms on Sunday, leaving the club searching for its fourth manager in little over two years.

McIntyre had a win percentage of just 12% in his time at the club and led Dundee to relegation to the Championship, meaning they will be playing their football in the second tier for the first time since 2014.

The club is now in need of a boost and the fans have decided on the man they’d like to see take over from axed McIntyre.

Former Celtic and Scotland boss Strachan is the man our readers want to see in charge. Of 650 votes, 18% of fans wanted Strachan, who started his career at Dens Park.

The second most popular candidate in the running is former Livingston boss Hopkin on 75 votes or 11.5%.

Hopkin was believed to be interested in a move to Dens but has now signed a three-year contract to manage Greenock Morton.

Other popular candidates included McCall, who received 10% of the vote, and Charlie Adam who was given just under 9%.

There were other names in the frame in our poll including Goodwin, Hughes, Tommy Wright, and Derek Adams who were all given their fair share of the votes.

There were 93 other suggestions for the job with names such as Jim Duffy, Gary Holt and Ian Holloway mentioned by supporters.

And as well as that, some jokers suggested more comical names like Mickey Mouse, Theresa May, Nicola Sturgeon and even Csaba Laszlo.