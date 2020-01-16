POLL: Research shows 3-in-4 people quit health kicks last year – are you trying to lose weight?

Almost three in four people in Scotland quit at least one attempt to undertake a health kick (72%) in 2019 according to new polling carried out by Diabetes UK.

The findings were revealed as January resolutions, which often revolve around diets and exercise, are in full swing.

Almost half (47%) of Scottish respondents said they were planning on going on a diet this January and over a quarter (27%) said they were considering signing up to a gym, to exercise classes or with a personal trainer in the New Year.

Nearly a quarter (24.5%) agreed that January worked best for them when it comes to making lifestyle changes that include a diet or health kick.

The charity’s polling showed that more than six in 10 of those surveyed (64%) admitted they tended to gain weight – with an average gain of 7lbs – over the festive period. In addition, more than two in five (43%) of Scottish respondents who said they eat a larger amount of food over Christmas also said the weight gain could become uncontrollable.

However, Diabetes UK is urging the public to avoid fad diets and to approach any lifestyle changes in a healthy and sustainable way, to ensure these changes stick for the longer term.

Emma Elvin, senior clinical advisor at Diabetes UK, said: “Sustainable weight loss for many people is one to two pounds a week, and while we tend to lose more at the beginning of a diet, this will largely be water.

“It is important any diet is safe, and helps people keep the weight off in the long term. Getting support from a healthcare professional, your family or friends can really help to keep you on track.”

In Scotland, 65% adults are overweight including 29% who are obese. As obesity accounts for 85% of your risk of type 2 diabetes – action to maintain a health weight could potentially see more than half of all cases prevented or delayed.

