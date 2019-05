The leadership battle to be the next prime minister has begun following the resignation of Theresa May.

The current Conservative leader today announced today she would vacate her position at 10 Downing Street on June 7.

Bookmakers have named Boris Johnson as the clear favourite to the next prime minister but there are plenty of other candidates in the frame.

