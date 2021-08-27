Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
POLL: Now Dundee’s beauty counters are gone – will you be embracing bare-faced beauty?

By Cara Forrester
August 27, 2021, 7:33 am
For many, putting on a full face of make-up may be a thing of the past.

After months of lockdown, working from home and not going out, many have ditched lippy and foundation in favour of natural, make-up free looks.

The loss of many traditional department store beauty counters – like those within Debenhams in Dundee’s Overgate Centre – is also leading to a shift in consumer behaviour.

Those still wanting their “face on” have to migrate online to find beauty essentials.

Will you be looking out the lippy?

The Office of National Statistics reports non-food stores had their biggest monthly fall in retail sales in July 2021.

So will lockdown and more online-based sales put us off make-up for good?

As many start thinking about going back into the office as part of the working week – we want to know if you think the new trend will be to bin the blusher.

We’ve seen similar behaviour elsewhere: Those ditching underwires or tackling body dysmorphia issues after hours on Zoom and Teams.

Many women have ditched their underwire bras.

This week the issue of make-up wearing was in the spotlight as Ms Great Britain contestant Elle Seline, 31, made headlines for her make-up free stance.

She says she’ll be competing without wearing make-up.

Elle’s choice takes her into the history books as the first woman ever to compete in a beauty contest without make-up.

It sparked a debate on body confidence.

Many are asking whether or not it’s still a part of being “taken seriously” or if we should wear make up to be “presentable” in the workplace.

Archaic as it seems to be having this conversation in 2021.

So perhaps it is time we all thought differently as we move into the “new normal”? And accepted ourselves without piling on the slap?

Confidence booster or time waster?

We’re interested in what you think about beauty, going back to work and body confidence in general.

Will you be looking out the lippy or binning the brow kit?

Does wearing make-up to work give you extra confidence? Or it is just an extra hassle in your morning routine?

Whether you’re a make-up fan or one of those who have come to love a bit of barefaced beauty, we’d love to hear from you. healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk