POLL: Now Dundee’s beauty counters are gone – will you be embracing bare-faced beauty?

For many, putting on a full face of make-up may be a thing of the past.

After months of lockdown, working from home and not going out, many have ditched lippy and foundation in favour of natural, make-up free looks.

The loss of many traditional department store beauty counters – like those within Debenhams in Dundee’s Overgate Centre – is also leading to a shift in consumer behaviour.

Those still wanting their “face on” have to migrate online to find beauty essentials.

The Office of National Statistics reports non-food stores had their biggest monthly fall in retail sales in July 2021.

So will lockdown and more online-based sales put us off make-up for good?

As many start thinking about going back into the office as part of the working week – we want to know if you think the new trend will be to bin the blusher.

We’ve seen similar behaviour elsewhere: Those ditching underwires or tackling body dysmorphia issues after hours on Zoom and Teams.

This week the issue of make-up wearing was in the spotlight as Ms Great Britain contestant Elle Seline, 31, made headlines for her make-up free stance.

She says she’ll be competing without wearing make-up.

Elle’s choice takes her into the history books as the first woman ever to compete in a beauty contest without make-up.

It sparked a debate on body confidence.

Many are asking whether or not it’s still a part of being “taken seriously” or if we should wear make up to be “presentable” in the workplace.

Archaic as it seems to be having this conversation in 2021.

So perhaps it is time we all thought differently as we move into the “new normal”? And accepted ourselves without piling on the slap?

Confidence booster or time waster?

We’re interested in what you think about beauty, going back to work and body confidence in general.

Will you be looking out the lippy or binning the brow kit?

Does wearing make-up to work give you extra confidence? Or it is just an extra hassle in your morning routine?

Whether you’re a make-up fan or one of those who have come to love a bit of barefaced beauty, we’d love to hear from you. healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk