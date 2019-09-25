POLL: Majority of Tele readers think Boris Johnson should resign as prime minister

A majority of Tele readers believe Boris Johnson should stand down as prime minister, according to a poll our website.

Mr Johson is due to face MPs today after the Supreme Court yesterday ruled his decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.

He was forced to cut short his visit to the United Nations in New York and fly back across the Atlantic to explain the humiliating legal defeat.

We asked our readership if Mr Johnson should resign as a result of the court’s ruling.

Just over 61% of voters (493) said Mr Johnson should quit, with the other 315 of the 808 total saying he should remain in the post.

Senior Cabinet minister Michael Gove today refused to apologise for the suspension of Parliament, which would have kept MPs away from Westminster and unable to question the Government until October 14.

He acknowledged there had been “heated responses” to the Supreme Court ruling although he said he did not recognise reports that Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg had branded the court’s actions a “constitutional coup”.

The Commons resumed sitting today after the bombshell legal ruling by the 11 justices.

The Prime Minister faced demands for his resignation from furious opposition parties.

Downing Street insisted there was no question of him standing aside, despite the Supreme Court ruling there was no “reasonable justification” for his advice to the Queen to prorogue Parliament for five weeks.

The row dragged the Queen into Westminster’s bitter Brexit battle, but Mr Gove would not apologise for the government’s actions.