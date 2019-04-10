Wednesday, April 10th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Polls

POLL: Madness’s Tayside show clashes with DunDee 80s Festival. Which would you watch?

by Jon Brady
April 10, 2019, 2:19 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Taysiders are spoiled for choice when it comes to live music this summer – but have you noticed there’s a clash?

August 24 will see ska legends Madness play the East Links in Montrose as part of LCC Live’s Live at the Links shows.

Madness will headline the bill in Montrose this summer
Hue & Cry

But at roughly the same time on the same day, LHG Live is bringing 80s pop bands ABC, Hue & Cry, Midge Ure, Go West and China Crisis to Dundee in its DunDee 80s Festival.

That leaves locals with a rare dilemma – who will they choose?

The Tele has created a poll to find out which is capturing Taysiders’ imaginations (and indeed, their hard-earned cash) – we want to know which one you’d rather see.

Tickets go on sale for Dun-Dee 80s on Friday morning, while Madness briefs have been available since January and are being snapped up in their droves.

What do you think? Fill in the form below

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Music stars including Midge Ure and ABC coming to Dundee for ’80s-themed concert

Pop legends Madness to perform open-air gig in Montrose

More from the Evening Telegraph

Breaking

    Cancel