POLL: Madness’s Tayside show clashes with DunDee 80s Festival. Which would you watch?

Taysiders are spoiled for choice when it comes to live music this summer – but have you noticed there’s a clash?

August 24 will see ska legends Madness play the East Links in Montrose as part of LCC Live’s Live at the Links shows.

But at roughly the same time on the same day, LHG Live is bringing 80s pop bands ABC, Hue & Cry, Midge Ure, Go West and China Crisis to Dundee in its DunDee 80s Festival.

That leaves locals with a rare dilemma – who will they choose?

The Tele has created a poll to find out which is capturing Taysiders’ imaginations (and indeed, their hard-earned cash) – we want to know which one you’d rather see.

Tickets go on sale for Dun-Dee 80s on Friday morning, while Madness briefs have been available since January and are being snapped up in their droves.

