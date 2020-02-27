POLL: Is it time to lift the booze ban at Scottish football matches, after 40 years?

The new owner of Hibs has called for a lift on the 40-year ban on selling alcohol at Scottish football matches.

Ron Gordon believes the restrictions are holding clubs back from earning more.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The American businessman said he’d like to see the law eased, pointing out that drink is sold at most other sporting events in the country.

However, he has acknowledged that alcohol can cause trouble and bad behaviour at games, but insists football clubs should be given a chance to show how they can police the issue by bringing back booze at games.

© SNS

In 2018, Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said it was “definitely a conversation worth having” with regards to the lifting of the ban.

Disorder at the 1980 Scottish Cup final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden led to the introduction of the ban (see video below).

What do you think? With alcohol available at Scottish rugby matches, and football stadiums in England, is it now time to lift the booze ban at football matches north of the border?

Please vote in our poll below.