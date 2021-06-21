POLL: Is it time to drop the booking system at Fife recycling centres?

More than 2,200 people have signed a petition calling for the booking system at Fife recycling centres to be scrapped.

However, Fife Council says the system is working well and should remain in place.

Whatever your opinion, there’s no doubt it’s been a hot topic for months.

The online booking system was introduced when recycling centres reopened at the end of lockdown.

The reason given was to ensure social distancing for the safety of both customers and staff.

But now that restrictions have eased and society is opening up again, should people still have to book a time to dump their rubbish?

Take a look at the arguments for and against then vote in our poll.

Scrapping the recycling centre booking system

Thousands of people across Fife want to see a return of the old drop-off system where they could dump their rubbish at their own convenience.

At present, people must book online and give their name and address, email address, vehicle registration and state the nature of the waste they are taking.

In addition, they can only visit up to three times a week and vans and trailers are not allowed at most centres.

Those against the system say it makes house clearances and impromptu clear-outs difficult as they cannot get rid of rubbish immediately.

They claim it has led to an increase in fly tipping and overflowing bins as people seek their own solutions.

And others say the one person per car rule discriminates against those with mobility issues.

East Neuk councillor Linda Holt, who started the online petition, says the number of signatures over the weekend proves the strength of feeling.

“I’ve never seen a Fife petition take off like this,” she said.

“I’ve been amazed at how cross people are and when I read the comments under the petition it’s clear people think the council is using Covid as an excuse to save money.”

The All4Unity councillor added: “People can see there’s been more fly tipping and it makes sense this is the reason.”

Ms Holt’s petition follows a Fife Council survey of people using the booking system.

Of the 3,347 people asked, 54% – or 1,774 people – said they were in favour of the system.

“I’m very pleased to see my petition got more signatures in 48 hours than the number of votes they got to retain it,” she said.

Keeping the recycling centre booking system

Those in favour of keeping the booking system say it’s easy to book a slot and it means there are no queues at recycling centres.

And Fife Council says it’s led to a reduction in traders illegally accessing the sites in a bid to avoid commercial waste fees.

In addition, staff want to retain it following a fall in the level of abuse levelled at them by some traders when they’re turned away.

Environment head Ken Gourlay said scrapping the booking system would cost between £800,000 and £1.5 million a year.

This is largely because it will be more difficult to stop people dumping trade waste and rubbish from neighbouring authorities, as was happening before Covid.

And environment convener, SNP councillor Ross Vettraino, said the booking system was essential for health and safety reasons.

“I’m sure those people who say they’re not happy would not like to see staff and members of the public put at unnecessary risk,” he said.

Mr Vettraino also believes fly tipping would continue even if the booking system were scrapped.

What do you think?