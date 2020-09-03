POLL: How would Scottish people vote if a second independence referendum is held next year?

September 18 will mark six years since Scotland voted ‘No’ in its referendum to become an independent country.

Quite a lot has changed since then, in particular, Brexit.

Maintaining a place in the EU was one of the main arguments, ironically, that the Better Together campaign used as a reason for the United Kingdom to remain united.

Every council area in Scotland voted against leaving the EU in the 2016 referendum, with 62% of people north of the border voting to remain.

The SNP, the party of government at the Scottish Parliament, has criticised the approach to Brexit taken by Boris Johnson’s UK Government, accusing the prime minister of “dismissing their concerns”.

There have also been attacks on Johnson’s government by nationalists at Westminster – where 48 of the 59 constituencies in Scotland are represented by SNP members.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon put plans for legislation to prepare for a second referendum on hold in March – as the coronavirus pandemic took a grip of the country and the world, and the whole of the UK went into lockdown.

However, the SNP leader has announced she will publish a draft Bill setting out the proposed question, terms and timing of Indyref2 – understood to be held next year if the SNP win a majority in Holyrood.

Polls suggest the SNP is on course for a landslide victory in May’s Holyrood election – increasing pressure on the UK Government to approve another independence vote.

The SNP is likely to receive support from the pro-independence Scottish Greens if their numbers fall short of a full majority.

Ms Sturgeon previously said: “At next year’s election, we will make the case for Scotland to become an independent country, and seek a clear endorsement of Scotland’s right to choose our own future.”

However, the UK Government has said it will not agree to a second independence referendum vote, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson formally rejecting a call from Ms Sturgeon for a second referendum vote, back in January.

He said a referendum would “continue the political stagnation Scotland has seen for the past decade”.

In response, Ms Sturgeon said that the Tories were attempting to “deny democracy”, insisting that “Scotland will have the right to choose”.

Analysts said the support for independence appeared to have been boosted by Brexit and by perceptions that Ms Sturgeon has handled the Covid-19 pandemic better than Mr Johnson.

In 2014, Scotland voted 55% in favour of remaining part of the UK, with 45% voting ‘Yes’.

Recent polling indicates that those figures are now much closer in the ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ camps – with some even suggesting those totals have now reversed.

Earlier this month, a poll by Panelbase suggested support for Scottish independence had reached a record high of 55%.

According to the Betfair Exchange, the odds of the SNP winning a second referendum vote is 5/6 – however the odds are also at 5/6 of the party losing a second referendum.

