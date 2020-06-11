Poll: How quickly will you go back to ‘normality’ when lockdown is over?

Beer gardens, weddings and professional sports could be among the things to return to Scotland from next week if the next phase of the government’s “route map” out of lockdown is given the go-ahead.

On Monday Nicola Sturgeon said she was “optimistic” that current strict measures in place to combat the spread of Covid-19 across the country could be further eased from Thursday June 18.

Speaking at a briefing held on Monday, she said the continuing decline of the deadly virus in Scotland was “very encouraging”.

The other three nations of the UK also have plans in place for the easing of restrictions, such as Welsh schools reopening on June 29.

In England, from Saturday, households containing one person, or one adult and children, can form a ”support bubble” with one other household.

The Northern Ireland Executive has confirmed that hotels and tourist accommodation can reopen on July 20.

© SNS

In May the Scottish Government unveiled a four-phase strategy to bring the nation out of lockdown.

It is entirely dependent on eliminating Covid-19 in the country and successfully implementing a Test and Protect strategy.

Phase one of the move out of lockdown began on Thursday May 28 after Scotland successfully kept the R-number – the rate of transmission – below one.

Phase two would include the reopening of outdoor spaces at pubs and restaurants with physical distancing and increased hygiene measures in place. Scots could be able to enjoy a pint and some food in beer gardens.

Family members could visit relatives in care homes “in a managed way where it is clinically safe to do so”

The third stage would allow, among other things, bars and eateries to welcome customers inside.

This phase in the plan would see indoor spaces in pubs and restaurants reopen with strict measures in place to prevent the potential spread of Covid-19.

Phase three would also bring about the reopening of cinemas, larger shops, museums, galleries, libraries, gyms and hotels. It could possibly see the return of live events as well.

A transition to phase four is the end game, and would mean Covid-19 is no longer a “significant threat” to the country.

Scotland would be open once again. It would be business as normal for pubs, bars and restaurants.

The guidance reads: “All types of outlets would be open in line with public health advice.”

How quickly would you adjust to life as it was before lockdown?

Would you visit the pub on the first day, would it take you a while to readjust, or would you be completely avoiding public places until you felt safer?

Please vote in our quick poll below.