POLL: How hard is it to get an appointment at your local GP surgery?

Following our article in Saturday’s Tele about queues of up to 15 people forming outside a GP surgery most mornings, we wanted to know how easy it is for you to get an appointment to see a doctor.

The resident we spoke to said there was a lack of appointments at the Broughty Ferry Health Centre and claimed it was “virtually impossible” to be seen by a doctor.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said people are waiting outside as early as 7.30am to try to see a doctor when the surgery opens at 8am.

One reader commented on our Facebook post showing they had made 140 calls to the surgery by 8.11am one morning, trying to get an appointment.

© Chloe McRobbie/Facebook

Another reader commented saying: “All GP surgeries are getting the same. Even when you feel like you are at death’s door it’s still not an emergency.

“I feel for the GPs but the Government have to sort this. It’s a joke!”

However, another person said people not showing up for planned appointments was part of the problem.

They said: “It is a total nightmare, however the bigger nightmare is the people who DON’T TURN UP! Shocking when so many need an appointment!”

How easy is it to get an appointment at your GP surgery? Please vote in our poll below.