Poll: How do you feel about planned ‘blended learning’ for Scottish school children?

Scottish children are set to return to school in August using a “blended model” of learning.

This will involve a mix of ordinary classroom learning, online learning and homework.

Classrooms will re-open from August 11, but will initially adopt the “blended” approach involving face-to-face teaching and at-home learning.

Class sizes will be significantly reduced, with most pupils spending around half their time in class and half learning at home. Time in school will increase further as soon as it is safe to do so.

Some children could attend school in the morning while others will go after lunch or different groups of children could attend on different days or even weeks.

Holyrood has said councils will implement physical distancing measures, such as providing seating that is two metres apart and staggering arrival, departure and break times.

Dundee City Council has stated that due to the different number of children in each school and the different size and lay-out of the buildings, and the differences in staffing, it is not possible to have the same plan for every school or pupil.

Some children and young people in Dundee will be entering school buildings over what would have been the last two weeks of term towards the end of June for key transition stages including entry to P1, S1 and some of the senior phase of high school.

However, some of this support for transition will be virtual and continue into the start of next term in August.

A council spokesman said: “As advice from Scottish Government changes, so will the details in the plans for schools and nurseries which will be shared with you by head teachers.”

Holyrood education minster John Swinney said authorities should be looking at how they could use leisure facilities or public buildings to increase the amount of classroom space, including libraries, community centres, leisure centres, conference venues – and even taking on short-term leases of vacant business properties.

The EIS union, which represents teaching staff, said most schools would need to have “significantly smaller teaching groups to allow for physical distancing”, with other pupils learning from home.

The Scottish Government said “innovative use” will be made of existing teachers and staff and, where necessary, former teachers may be considered to return to classrooms or for virtual teaching to support in-home learning.

As the pandemic reached its peak in Scotland and the UK, similar calls for nurses and doctors to return from retirement were made in the wake of the crisis.

To support home learning, a further £30m is also being provied to purchase laptops for disadvantaged children by the Scottish Government.

