POLL: How do you feel about Nicola Sturgeon continuing with lockdown rules in Scotland?

Nicola Sturgeon addressed the nation yesterday and said that “coronavirus is in retreat” and encouraged Scots to remain indoors.

People from the rest of the UK have been told not to come to Scotland.

There were, as of 9am yesterday, 1,862 people who had officially died from Covid-19 in Scotland, with 13,627 people who had tested positive for the virus.

Boris Johnson said the UK Government’s “stay home” slogan would be altered to urge Britons to instead “stay alert”, while businesses, unions and police have called for clarity on the easing of restrictions.

In Scotland, Ms Sturgeon said the only change to lockdown rules were that people could now go outside more than once a day for exercise, “but otherwise, the Scottish Government is asking people to stick with the lockdown rules for a bit longer”.

"Staying at home now is an expression of love, kindness and solidarity. We are doing it for each other, not just ourselves."

The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, echoed Ms Sturgeon’s words, and stressed that coronavirus advice in the nation “has not changed”, with people still urged to stay at home.

Overall across the United Kingdom, 32,065 have now lost their lives to the virus.

Mr Johnson’s new “stay alert” coronavirus message was criticised by Labour leader Keir Strarmer as being “more complicated”, after the PM’s plan to ease lockdown was criticised for being confusing.

Mr Johnson said the new coronavirus rules are that anyone who cannot work from home – such as builders or manufacturers – should go into work if it safe for them to get there and do so.

Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie previously warned the prime minister, in a video interview with the Tele, that the early lifting of lockdown measures would be a “catastrophic error”.

