A total of 38 people died as a result of drugs in Dundee last year, new figures have revealed today.

That’s up from 36 in 2015, and also a significant rise from the 31 drug-related deaths in 2014 and 23 in 2013.

Given today’s news and the growing number of people dying in Dundee as a result of drugs, we want to know what you think should be done to tackle this problem.

