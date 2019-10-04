POLL: Do you think there should be a ban on the sale of fireworks?

The majority of people in Scotland support a ban on the sale of fireworks to the public, new research has found.

More than 16,000 people responded to a Scottish Government consultation on fireworks amid growing concerns about them being used irresponsibly and recklessly.

Almost nine in 10 (87%) said they would support an outright ban on the sale of fireworks.

More than nine in 10 (94%) people said they want to see tighter controls on the sale of fireworks, while 92% feel there should be tighter controls on how they can be used.

Meanwhile, a YouGov survey commissioned by the Scottish Government involving a representative sample of the Scottish population found that 71% of adults supported tighter controls on the sale of fireworks to the public, with more than half backing a ban.

Scottish SPCA head of education and policy Gilly Mendes Ferreira said: “We’re pleased so many members of the public have voiced their opinion and cited animal welfare as one of the reasons to restrict the public sale and use of fireworks.

“For years we have supported tighter restrictions on public use due to the stress and anxiety that can be caused to animals.”

