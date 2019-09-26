POLL: Do you agree with plans to ban high emission vehicles from Dundee streets?

A Low Emission Zone for Dundee will come a step closer next week if councillors back the latest stage of development.

Consultation on five proposed options for the city’s Low Emission Zone (LEZ) will be discussed by Dundee City Council on Monday.

Under the proposals, the city’s Marketgait ring road would form the boundary of the LEZ, access to which would only be available to certain types of vehicle that meet stringent air quality criteria.

The LEZ will, at a minimum, exclude buses that do not comply with emissions standards, but may also penalise other vehicles such as older goods vehicles, petrol cars and diesel cars.

