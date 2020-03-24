POLL: Do you agree with government ‘lockdown’ imposed due to coronavirus pandemic?

Tough new measures to fight coronavirus will see a ban on people gathering in public and restrict people leaving their homes.

Nicola Sturgeon said it amounted to a “lockdown” – but the actions were necessary to slow the spread of Covid-19, ease pressure on the NHS and ultimately save lives.

Speaking at St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh, she said people “should stay at home”.

It came on the day the death toll from the virus rose to 335 in the UK.

The first minister was speaking after Boris Johnson announced stringent measures for at least three weeks which will see the closure of non-essential shops, libraries, playgrounds, outdoor gyms, and places of worship.

From now on, people must stay at home except for:

Essential shopping – for food or medicines and only once a day

Exercise – only once a day and alone, or with someone from your household

Medical reasons or for the care of vulnerable people

Travel to and from essential work – all employers should be making provision to work from home

Scotland’s most senior police officer, Chief Inspector Iain Livingstone has said officers north of the border “won’t hesitate” to use their new powers to enforce the ban.

