POLL: Do you agree with Dundee council plans to charge £35 to collect garden waste?

Some Dundee residents have been left outraged by the council’s planned collection fees for garden waste.

Households across the city received a letter this weekend which laid out the council’s new plans.

The scheme, which will be put in place in March 2020, requires households to purchase a £35 permit to have their garden waste collected.

One unhappy citizen told the Tele: “Folks just aren’t going to recycle now. I know I won’t, it’s all just going in the black bin.”

However, another resident said: “It’s £2.91 a month, less than a Starbucks. I’m happy paying it to keep libraries open, schools running and social workers in jobs. Let’s all get a bit of perspective.”

Neighbourhood resources convener Anne Rendall said: “The charges will entitle residents to about 20 fortnightly uplifts from March to November which works out at £1.75 per collection.”

Residents can still dispose of garden waste free of charge at recycling centres at Riverside and Baldovie.

