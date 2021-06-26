POLL: Deluge of support for keeping Montrose Seafront Splash paddling pool

Angus Council chiefs have been swamped by a flood of opposition over plans to bulldoze a popular Montrose seafront paddling pool.

The Seafront Splash pool has been replaced by a state-of-the-art water feature at Traill Drive.

Locals were told the new £275,000 aqua zone would complement the original paddling pool.

Its curved design and play opportunities has made it a hit for more than 20 years.

But a change of plan has led to council confirmation the old paddling pool will be removed from the main play area.

Bosses say it is now obsolete.

Town film-maker Anthony Baxter has called for a community consultation on the demolition plan.

“As an addition the new area is fine, but not as a replacement,” he said.

“Children can barely get their feet wet – it’s a bit like one those doggie water parks in big cities where pets can run around.”

A reader poll around keeping the original pool has delivered an overwhelming response in keeping the original paddling pool.

Of nearly 600 people who have voted so far, more than 95% are in favour of it staying.

Community opposition

Fans of the play area say they cannot see the sense in taking away one of its main attractions.

Lynne McComiskie said keeping it alongside the new facility “makes sense”.

“For over 20 years families have visited and enjoyed the paddling pool with its unusual shapes and curves and spent many hours having fun all year round.

“I’m sure the smaller water feature will be very popular too.

“As the original pool was working fine last year surely it wouldn’t take much to keep it going.

“Bulldozing would be a very sad loss to the people of Angus as well as the look of the seafront splash area in Montrose.”

Linda Ritchie added: “On a sunny day l have seen it seething with families and happy kids, which helps ice-cream sales as well.

“The council already removed the paddling pool at the Curlie which was popular.

“Great news that they will have toilets at last and l hope they will be easily accessible to everyone and kept clean.”

Karen Horsburgh wrote: “Are the council for real?

“Have the council ever been there when the kids are playing in the pool laughing with their friends and family because they are enjoying themselves running about in the pool?

“Think the council needs to have a rethink!”

Lorna Glen said: “Why take away a well-used and popular part of the playpark, was under the impression that the new part was to complement the existing paddling pool not replace it.

“The fact that on a nice day the paddling pool is always one of the busiest places seems short sighted by the council to destroy it.”



