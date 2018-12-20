POLL: Could the planned 39-storey Waterfront skyscraper be good for Dundee?

Last week, a vision was revealed for a 39-storey skyscraper at Dundee Waterfront, which – if built – would become Scotland’s tallest building, including a five-star hotel, conference centre and apartments.
But cold water has been poured on the proposals by some, including council leader John Alexander, who insisted it was a “fantasy” and not in keeping with the authority’s plans for the site.
We want to know what you think. Is this the next great development for Dundee? Or would such a towering structure become a blot on the landscape?
