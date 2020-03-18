Poll: As the UK Government steps up its emergency response, we ask – what do you think of its efforts so far?

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel”.

Over the past week, the number of coronavirus cases in the UK have increased at an exponential rate.

As a result, the government has rolled out “drastic” new measures, including urging people to work from home and avoid pubs, clubs and theatres.

Mr Johnson said that London appeared to be “a few weeks ahead” of other areas and urged people in the capital to pay special attention to the measures suggested by the government.

He said “if you or anyone in your household” had one of the two symptoms – a high temperature or continuous cough – “you should stay at home for 14 days”.

“That means that if possible you should not go out, even to buy food or essentials, other than for exercise and in that case at a safe distance from others.

“This advice about avoiding all social contact is particularly important for people over 70, for pregnant women and for those with some health conditions,” he said.

© PA

Chief medical officer for England professor Chris Whitty said measures to tackle the spread of the disease would need to be in place for a “prolonged period”.

He said experts had examined the proposals – looking at mathematical models and behavioural sciences – to find the measures which were the most effective but were also sustainable.

“This is going to go on for some time,” he said. “We should not be under any illusions that ‘if we just do this for a couple of weeks that is sufficient’.

“This is going to have to be a prolonged period.”

And last night, the chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £350bn package of loans and grants to help Britain cope with the lockdown of large parts of the economy, as he warned the country was facing a threat to its prosperity unmatched in peacetime.

© PA

He said the “unprecedented package” – equivalent to 15% of GDP – could go further if demand is greater, and vowed to do “whatever it takes” to help the economy.

The chancellor also said mortgage lenders will offer a three month mortgage payment holiday to those struggling to pay.

So, we ask you…