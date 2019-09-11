POLL: As the first birthday of V&A Dundee approaches, we ask – what do you think of the museum?

On September 15, V&A Dundee will celebrate its first birthday.

Scotland’s first design museum has seen thousands of people walk through its doors since it opened in 2018.

The impact that the V&A has had on the city has been significant and, in March, the Kengo Kuma-designed museum welcomed its 500,000th visitor, vastly exceeding original visitor estimates.

However, despite bringing obvious benefit to the City of Discovery, the museum has also faced criticism.

On Saturday, the Times reported that the museum had received poor reviews on Tripadvisor, and is ranked 62nd out of 98 things to do in the city.

And the Sunday Herald reported that experts said Dundee’s £80m museum is “boring” and little more than a “cafe”.

Reviews for the museum on Facebook have been mixed, with some expressing “disappointment” but many praising the “beautiful” building.

