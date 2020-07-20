Monday, July 20th 2020 Show Links
Polls

Poll: Are you wearing a protective face mask or covering when you visit the shops?

by Steven Rae
July 20, 2020, 2:40 pm Updated: July 20, 2020, 6:17 pm
© DC ThomsonLeader of Dundee City Council John Alexander with, left, illustrator Pamela Scott who designed the masks and co-owner of Quirky Coo, Dave Blair, in the council-endorsed masks.
Leader of Dundee City Council John Alexander with, left, illustrator Pamela Scott who designed the masks and co-owner of Quirky Coo, Dave Blair, in the council-endorsed masks.

It has now been more than a week since Holyrood announced people must wear face masks in shops in Scotland.

The rule will also be compulsory in England from this Friday, July 24.

In Scotland, anyone not wearing one can be fined £60 fine (reduced to £30 if paid within 28 days) for a first offence, after the guidelines were put in place on July 10.

Certain individuals including those with particular underlying medical conditions or disabilities, and children under five, are exempt in Scotland.

© DC Thomson
Lochee resident John Graham models one of the Sunny Dundee masks.

Face coverings were already made mandatory on all public transport in Scotland on June 22; the rules extend to include the likes of taxis, buses, trains, planes and ferries.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has claimed that close to 100% of people are complying with the new rules in Scotland’s shops.

In Dundee, a local designer made masks to be given to the public in certain parts of the city, following on from the Sunny Dundee sunglasses in 2018, launched by the council.

How do you feel about the new guidelines? Are you adhering to the Scottish Government’s advice?

Please vote in our quick poll below:

 

 