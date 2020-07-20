Poll: Are you wearing a protective face mask or covering when you visit shops?

It has now been 10 days since Holyrood announced people must wear face masks in shops in Scotland.

The rule will also be compulsory in England from this Friday, July 24.

In Scotland, anyone not wearing one can be fined £60 fine (reduced to £30 if paid within 28 days) for a first offence.

Certain individuals including those with particular underlying medical conditions or disabilities, and children under five, are exempt in Scotland.

Face coverings were already made mandatory on all public transport in Scotland on June 22; the rules extend to include the likes of taxis, buses, trains, planes and ferries.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has claimed that close to 100% of people are complying with the new rules in Scotland’s shops.

In Dundee, a local designer made masks to be given to the public in certain parts of the city, following on from the Sunny Dundee sunglasses in 2018, launched by the council.

How do you feel about the new guidelines? Are you adhering to the Scottish Government’s advice?

