POLITICS LIVE: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils financial support after furlough

Rishi Sunak is set to unveil an emergency plan to protect jobs and businesses as new Covid restrictions begin to bite.

In a dramatic move, the chancellor has ruled out an autumn budget and instead will launch a “Winter Economy Plan” after MPs and unions warned of the risk of a “tsunami” of job losses.

The package is expected to include wage subsidies, VAT cuts and more cheap loans for struggling firms.

While Mr Sunak is unveiling his plan, Nicola Sturgeon will be up at first minister’s questions answering MSPs’ concerns about the pandemic.

