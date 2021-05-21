Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 21

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

National Records of Scotland has been criticised for its “lack of transparency” after trying to block the release of coronavirus death rates for individual care homes.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has announced his new shadow cabinet and vowed his team is “ready to take the fight to the SNP from day one”.

Holyrood rubber stamped Nicola Sturgeon’s refreshed government despite an attempt by Lib Dems to block a key minister’s appointment.

Teachers leaders are demanding action amid concerns that “workplace violence” is “becoming normalised” in Scotland’s schools.

Control of trains and track will be brought under a new public sector body named Great British Railways as part of sweeping transport reforms.

Coming up today:

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to provide an update on coronavirus restrictions, including whether Glasgow and Moray will remain in Level 3.

In case you missed it: