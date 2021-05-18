Tuesday, May 18th 2021 Show Links
News

Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 18

By Calum Ross
May 18, 2021, 8:42 am Updated: May 18, 2021, 10:28 am
Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

  • Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is self-isolating after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus, the party has confirmed.
Coming up today:

Nicola Sturgeon
  • Nicola Sturgeon is poised to be re-elected as first minister of Scotland today at a special vote in parliament.
  • The Infected Blood Inquiry will take evidence remotely from Mairi Gougeon, Scotland’s minister for public health.

In case you missed it:

 