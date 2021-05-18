Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 18

Judy Murray: New skills pay the bills in today’s world so my advice is find a job you love, not a job for life When I was leaving school the advice from teachers and career counsellors alike was simple – get a safe, secure job to pay the bills, invest in your pension and look forward to retirement.

Judy Murray: Female acts finally recognised at The Brits as Little Mix win top accolade Little Mix made history at the Brit Awards last week as the first female band to be named best British group, which is truly astonishing.