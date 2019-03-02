Sunday, March 3rd 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Politicians say now is the right time for historic Dundee clock to be replaced

by Reporter
March 2, 2019, 6:05 am
The Lochee Clock was a fixture of the high street
The Lochee Clock was a fixture of the high street
Send us a story

Plans to replace the famous Lochee clock have been put in place by city councillors.

The High Street clock was removed during regeneration works and found to be faulty.

Parts for the old timepiece could not readily be sourced.

SNP councillors Alan Ross and Roisin Smith said they contacted the council city development department, which has confirmed proposals will be coming forward in “due course”.

Ms Smith said: “This is welcome news for Lochee.

“It is particularly pleasing to see this come forward through community consultation, and the final design was chosen by the local community through a public display.

“The previous clock was part of the fabric of Lochee and I am excited to see the replacement.”

The project is to be funded through the community regeneration fund which granted £6,498 for the project just before Christmas last year.

More from the Evening Telegraph

Breaking

    Cancel