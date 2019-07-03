Politicians blast ‘deliberate and sustained’ vandalism at Perth cemetery

The Commonwealth War Graves Committee has condemned “deliberate and sustained” vandalism at a Perth cemetery site dedicated to fallen Polish servicemen.

A display at the city’s Wellshill Cemetery, which holds the graves of almost 400 members of the Polish Armed Forces, was desecrated in what is believed to have been a targeted attack.

An information board photograph of a First World War funeral procession was scratched out with a knife, or other sharp instrument, cutting through a protective coating.

The Polish War Graves site was established in 1940, after Polish authorities in Scotland asked for a dedicated cemetery site for the burial of their soldiers. Half of all Polish war burials in Scotland are at Wellshill and a ceremony is held each year to mark their sacrifice.

A spokesman for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), which maintains the site, said: “Each panel has been specifically designed with coating to ensure their longevity to cope with minor acts of vandalism. Therefore, the damage highlighted is obviously a deliberate and sustained act.

“We are deeply disappointed that someone chose to deface a panel designed to engage and inform people of the sacrifices made by those buried at Wellshill. We have reported it to our operational team and will see what can be done to repair the panel.”

Local SNP councillor Sheila McCole described the vandalism as “appalling and shameful”, and Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said: “It is an utter disgrace.”