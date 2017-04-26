‘Politically-motivated anthrax package’ may have led to evacuation of council offices

Police Scotland have refused to rule out the suggestion that a politically motivated package containing anthrax caused the evacuation of council officers today.

Angus Council’s offices at The Cross in Forfar remain closed after reports that a suspicious package had been found inside.

There is speculation that the package contained a message stating: “SNP out – Tories in” but none of the emergency services personnel on the scene this afternoon was prepared to confirm or deny this.

They rushed to the scene just after 1.30pm after staff reported they had received a suspicious package.

Staff called the emergency services as they were concerned about what the package contained.

Castle Street was sealed off and staff from the council buildings and nearby shops were evacuated.

Kerr Sutherland, 21, who works in Costa coffee shop on the other side of the street. It wasn’t closed.

Kerr said he became aware of an issue across the road at the council buildings around 1.30.

Kerr said: “There have been emergency vehicles here all afternoon. the street was closed and nearby shops and businesses evacuated.

“The road was cordoned off and no one was allowed in.

“There have been incredible scenes of fire, police and ambulance personnel such as you don’t normally see in Forfar.

“It’s been pretty exciting.”

In the meantime emergency vehicles and staff gathered at Forfar Police Station where it is understood senior officers were having a meeting to discuss the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman in Dundee said there had been no injuries and there was no risk to anyone later in the afternoon.

It has not been confirmed what the package contained.

Five hours later, however, emergency services were still on the scene.

This is an update of a previous story.