Political workshop for women to be held in Dundee to inspire females to run for office

Women are being encouraged to get involved in politics with a workshop funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

The two-hour workshop, Exploring Your Political Pathway: Dundee, will be discussing the process from becoming inspired to get into politics to how to run for election.

Hosted by the Parliament Project, Scottish Labour Party Councillor Helen Wright who represents Coldside will share her experience of standing for election.

The women-only event is inclusive of those who identify as women and of all ages.

The event will take place in Committee Room 1 at 14 City Square from 6.30-8.30pm on May 8.

For more information contact katherine@ parliamentproject.com.

The Parliament Project hosts a number of workshops and webinars across Scotland to inspire and empower women to run for political office in the UK.