Dundee owner Tim Keyes is in town — but not for any meetings with prospective long-term managers of his club.

Reports he and Dens Park managing director John Nelms held a meeting with Pole Czeslaw Michniewicz over the weekend are wide of the mark.

As the Tele revealed last week, the man nicknamed ‘The Polish Mourinho’ has expressed an interest in managing the Dark Blues from next season.

But as Dundee concentrate on giving interim boss Neil McCann all the help he needs to keep them in the Premiership, so far at least, the Pole is not being viewed as a serious candidate for the role.

Michniewicz has been in the Dundee area over the past few days, but only to help his son get fixed up with a Scottish club.

The teenager is understood to have held talks with St Johnstone and Falkirk with a view to joining their youth squads.

And, as the Tele revealed some weeks ago, Tim Keyes’ visit, that’s been scheduled for some time, will see him focus on his long-term plans for Dundee, including their proposed new stadium near the city’s Campderdown Park.

The job of finding a manager in the long-term will be down to Nelms and Dundee would like nothing better than to see the interim boss effectively appoint himself via positives results over the final five games of the season.