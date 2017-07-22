A youth group helped bring the curtain down on a “brilliant” week in Scotland at Dundee’s Baxter Park.

The youngsters from Zabrze in Poland competed in a game of bowls at the park (above) after a week of visiting castles and trying to spot the Loch Ness monster during their first visit to Scotland.

Their visit — part of an exchange with the Grey Lodge Settlement in South George Street — finished with a ceilidh on Friday night.

Alan Duncan, director of Grey Lodge Settlement, said: “It’s been brilliant — especially with the weather holding out too.

“Our Polish guests have been messaging family and friends back home showing them how sunny it’s been and no one has believed they’re in Scotland!”

A party of youngsters from Grey Lodge will visit Poland next year.