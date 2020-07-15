Police ‘working with St Andrews University’ after claims of ‘serious sex assaults’ made online

Police Scotland is working with St Andrews University following reports being made online relating to allegations of serious sexual assaults.

To date, no reports have been made to Police Scotland.

A stream of allegations of sexual assault have been reported by St Andrews University students amid a scandal engulfing the Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) student fraternity.

The St Andrews Survivors group set up an Instagram account as a platform for victims to speak out and within 30 hours had received more than 100 allegations of sexual assault.

Not all claims shared by the page related to incidents at the university, with some predating students’ time at St Andrews.

The university is making it compulsory for all students to complete a module on consent and sexual assault before matriculating.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan, from the Fife Division Public Protection Unit, said: “We will always treat reports of sexual offences with the utmost sensitivity and professionalism.

“Victims will be supported and any reports will be thoroughly investigated.

“I want to encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual crime not to hesitate and to call us on 101 or 999 in emergency.

“Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”