WANTED: Dundee police with sniffer dogs hunting for man who jumped out of window

A noise complaint has led to an unexpected search for a wanted man.

Officers were called after residents in Nursery Road in Broughty Ferry reported excessive noise coming from a flat this morning.

But when police arrived they found a man who was wanted on an arrest warrant.

The man is understood to have fled the scene by jumping from a window, before officers using sniffer dogs conducted a search of the area.

One witness who saw the search said: “There was a police van and a sniffer dog – an Alsatian – on Nursery Road.

“There was a cop car as well and a policeman walking down Forthill Road, as though they were looking for someone or something.

“The activity was focused around the Forthill Road end of Nursery Road, and Anton Drive, so I wonder if something has happened in the block of flats.”

Another witness said the police had moved on by about 9am.

She said: “They were gone very quickly. There’s no police tape or any sign of a crime.

“I don’t know if they found what they were looking for but it’s very quiet here now.”

It is not known what the man’s arrest warrant had originally been issued for.

A police spokesman reassured members of the public that the wanted man posed no danger to others.

He said: “We are searching for a wanted man but there is no risk to the public.”

The spokesman also confirmed no arrests had been made in the search. “The warrant is still outstanding and inquiries are continuing,” he said.